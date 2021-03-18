Eaton Vance Management Raises Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of Amcor worth $44,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amcor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Amcor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Amcor by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

