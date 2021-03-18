Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,241,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,224,000 after buying an additional 100,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.