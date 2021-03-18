Eaton Vance Management Raises Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 335,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Teradyne worth $40,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $117.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

