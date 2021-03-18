Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 569,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.06% of Envestnet worth $46,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advent International Corp MA increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after acquiring an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,670,000 after buying an additional 290,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 445,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $72.39 on Thursday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -556.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

