Eaton Vance Management Sells 11,871 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,871 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.33% of GoDaddy worth $46,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,426,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after buying an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

GDDY stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,235 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,902. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

