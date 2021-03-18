Eaton Vance Management Sells 192,372 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 192,372 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.90% of Selective Insurance Group worth $36,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

