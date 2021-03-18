Eaton Vance Management Sells 196,485 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,610 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 196,485 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $37,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after purchasing an additional 238,082 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after purchasing an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $13,262,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $73,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,683,940. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $130.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

