Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,064 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 733,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.20% of Equity Residential worth $43,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equity Residential by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,339,000 after buying an additional 152,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

Shares of EQR opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

