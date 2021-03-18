Eaton Vance Management Sells 22,830 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,830 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.27% of 10x Genomics worth $38,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,048,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 487,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,138,533.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $20,451,788 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $170.19 on Thursday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.56.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.