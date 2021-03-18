Eaton Vance Management Sells 31,081 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,081 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.95% of Addus HomeCare worth $36,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 490.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Insiders sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $106.35 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.28.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.