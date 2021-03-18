Eaton Vance Management Sells 407,372 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 971,491 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 407,372 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $38,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $956,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,467 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.83 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

