Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,966 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.27% of Black Knight worth $37,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 31.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of BKI opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKI. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.