Eaton Vance Management Sells 62,816 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,816 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.13% of General Mills worth $46,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.39 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

