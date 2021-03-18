Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $44,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $486.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $489.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $457.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.26.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

