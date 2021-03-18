Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,493 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.68% of Cousins Properties worth $33,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Cousins Properties by 4,364.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUZ. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

