eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 508,477 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in eBay by 19.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 62.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,919,000 after purchasing an additional 420,301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 7.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY opened at $59.00 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.