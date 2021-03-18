EBCoin Price Down 1.1% This Week (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One EBCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $999,566.03 and $28.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EBCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00629818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068430 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (CRYPTO:EBC) is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

EBCoin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.