EchoLink Trading 33.9% Higher Over Last Week (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 33.9% against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $174,533.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00050977 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $363.05 or 0.00627452 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00034199 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

