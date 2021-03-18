Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Down 5.6%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.09. 1,800,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,234,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

EC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

