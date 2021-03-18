Edgeless Price Hits $0.0069 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $847,903.47 and $831.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 49.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00631163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.