Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0373

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 40.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Edgeware has a total market cap of $204.27 million and $1.79 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00631583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033811 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,095,390,401 coins and its circulating supply is 5,480,381,379 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars.

