Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 7.1%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.25. Approximately 1,360,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 2,785,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDIT shares. Truist downgraded Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

