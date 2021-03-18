eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Stock Price Down 3%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF)’s stock price traded down 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eDreams ODIGEO in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. It offers its products and services under the eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo, Travellink, and Liligo brands. The company also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services, as well as creates audiences for optimizing online advertising campaigns.

