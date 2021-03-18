EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $6.52 million and $11.61 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare token can now be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00051154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.32 or 0.00634939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00069252 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033921 BTC.

About EDUCare

EKT is a token. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

