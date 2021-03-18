Edward Jones Upgrades The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Buy

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.35. 2,491,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,909 shares of company stock worth $1,424,954 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

