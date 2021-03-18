Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) is Brown Advisory Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,789 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 2.2% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,239,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,890,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,560 shares of company stock valued at $28,900,946. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.42. 30,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,617. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

