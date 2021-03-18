Egretia Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.09 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $11.09 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Egretia has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00051364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.14 or 0.00635563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00025157 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00034218 BTC.

Egretia Profile

EGT is a token. It launched on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

