Eidoo (EDO) Price Hits $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00050638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.68 or 0.00625850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00024918 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo (EDO) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

