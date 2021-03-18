Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.41

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $7.10. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 147,592 shares traded.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.28.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 140.82% and a negative return on equity of 201.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 39.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

