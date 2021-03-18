Elastos (ELA) Market Cap Tops $79.23 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.16 or 0.00007284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $79.23 million and $3.38 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,874,490 coins and its circulating supply is 19,061,875 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

