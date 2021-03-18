Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) fell 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.38. 5,033,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 15,628,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $439.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.