Elementis (LON:ELM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.31

Elementis plc (LON:ELM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.31 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63). Elementis shares last traded at GBX 123.90 ($1.62), with a volume of 832,699 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.31. The firm has a market cap of £719.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09.

In other Elementis news, insider Paul Waterman sold 49,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total value of £65,184.29 ($85,163.69).

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

