Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $306,179.42

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $306,179.42 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.96 or 0.03058853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 42,906,223 coins and its circulating supply is 42,854,892 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

