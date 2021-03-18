Elrond Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for about $132.79 or 0.00229029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $65.35 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,327.61 or 0.04014439 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00053787 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,378,242 coins and its circulating supply is 17,148,218 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.