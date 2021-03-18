ELYSIA Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 163.2% higher against the US dollar. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $21.18 million and $10.58 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00664300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026342 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035509 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,707,948,973 coins. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

