Elysian One Day Trading Volume Tops $84,670.00 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 66.9% against the dollar. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $219,379.67 and approximately $84,670.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00051156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.29 or 0.00627999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00024987 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00034334 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.