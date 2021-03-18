eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $919,207.08 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $143,855.19.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $739,491.12.

On Monday, March 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $118,764.54.

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92.

EMAN stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.70 million, a PE ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $5.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in eMagin by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 61,477 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in eMagin by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eMagin by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

