eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 31,341 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 31,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $143,855.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 232,123 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $919,207.08.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $739,491.12.

On Monday, March 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $118,764.54.

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. eMagin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $5.42. The company has a market cap of $272.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

