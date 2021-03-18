EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,264 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.95% of EMCOR Group worth $97,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $115.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

