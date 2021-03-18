Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 398,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 54,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 259,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

