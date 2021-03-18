Emirex Token (EMRX) Achieves Market Cap of $18.76 Million

Emirex Token (CURRENCY:EMRX) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Emirex Token has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. One Emirex Token token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. Emirex Token has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $1.73 million worth of Emirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emirex Token Token Profile

Emirex Token (CRYPTO:EMRX) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2019. Emirex Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,058,765 tokens. Emirex Token’s official message board is medium.com/@EMIREX_OFFICIAL . Emirex Token’s official Twitter account is @https://medium.com/EMIREX_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emirex Token is emrx.emirex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Emirex Token (EMRX) powers The Infrastructure for the New Digital Economy proudly brought to you by the Emirex Group. As the native token of the Emirex Ecosystem, EMRX has multiple use cases: listing fees for placement of tokenized assets, transactional fees from buy/sell transactions, custody and servicing fees, commission and partner incentive schemes, and others as the offering develops. “

Emirex Token Token Trading

