Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Cut by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 131,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433,761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

