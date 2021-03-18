Endor Protocol Price Tops $0.0441 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $64.85 million and approximately $38.60 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 74.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.91 or 0.00394131 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001072 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005181 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00030360 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,608.35 or 0.04570844 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

