Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.46 ($11.13).

ENEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.