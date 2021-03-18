Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.57. 4,832,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 5,582,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $882.56 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $99,247.50. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,190,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

