Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Down 9.3%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) fell 9.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.27. 2,013,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 2,415,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERF. Desjardins initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its stake in Enerplus by 174.7% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,411,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 2,805,908 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after buying an additional 1,707,480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 3,508.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,420,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,153,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,018,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Enerplus by 31.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,381,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 806,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

