Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Acquires C$344,500.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Pierre Lassonde purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,500.

ENGH traded down C$1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$60.24. 175,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,889. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17. Enghouse Systems Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$35.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$65.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

