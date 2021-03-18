Engie (ENGI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Engie (EPA: ENGI):

3/16/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.30 ($18.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.30 ($18.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Engie was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.40 ($18.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Engie was given a new €15.65 ($18.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Engie was given a new €14.20 ($16.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Engie was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Engie stock opened at €12.07 ($14.20) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.57 and a 200 day moving average of €12.20. Engie Sa has a 1 year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1 year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

