ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.25 Price Target at UBS Group

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €12.25 ($14.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.96 ($11.72).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock opened at €10.30 ($12.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. ENI has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €10.41 ($12.25). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.27 and its 200 day moving average is €8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.30.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.