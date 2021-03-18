Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stock Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 11,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in ENI by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ENI by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after buying an additional 637,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ENI by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000.

E has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $24.99.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

